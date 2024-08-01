Rimac Teases “New Storm” Ahead of Monterey Car Week

Rimac has wiped their Instagram clean and dropped a cryptic teaser video hinting that “a new storm has swept through”.

A company spokesperson suggested a reveal at the upcoming Monterey Car Week on August 12th.

Since “Nevera” translates to “short storm” in Croatian, speculation suggests we may see a new iteration of the electric hypercar. Last year at Monterey, Rimac unveiled the limited-edition Nevera Time Attack. With no sightings of a completely new model in testing, a Nevera update seems more likely.

We think it will more likely be an even more extreme Nevera, something with even more power and more aero. CEO Mate Rimac has always said that the current Nevera is more of a hyper GT than something designed with the track in mind, an angle most other multi-million dollar hypercars take.