RML Tease Drastic Porsche 911 Upgrade Package

The British engineering firm behind numerous successful global motorsport programs and exclusive road cars, RML Group, is marking its 40th anniversary with four exciting reveals.

Founded in 1984 as Ray Mallock Ltd (RML), the company has a rich history in motorsport, running works programs for prestigious brands like Seat, Vauxhall, Aston Martin, Saleen, and Chevrolet across various series. Their expertise extends beyond racing, with accomplishments like designing the engine for Nissan’s striking Deltawing Le Mans racer as well as engineering customer rally cars for Opel-Vauxhall.

In recent years, RML has garnered recognition for highly exclusive road cars like the Aston Martin Vulcan, the radical Nissan Juke-R, and the Ferrari 250 GTO-inspired RML Short Wheelbase.

While details and release dates for all four new projects remain under wraps, RML has offered a glimpse of one package which shows a serious upgrade package for the Porsche 911, codenamed P39.

Inspired by top-flight Le Mans Hypercars, the P39, developed by RML’s Engineering division, promises enhanced engine and aerodynamic performance to “extend the car’s speed and handling capabilities well beyond standard while maintaining full reliability”.

Compatibility is mentioned as “working across the 911 range.” Though pricing and availability haven’t been revealed, similar upgrades from Brabus, Manthey, and Techart typically see a significant price increase.

The P39 is just the second act in RML’s 40th-anniversary celebration. The first, codenamed P40, will be a track day car leveraging their championship-winning experience. Expect Formula 1-inspired aerodynamic elements and “new levels of speed and handling for track-day cars.”

Meanwhile, RML Bespoke is gearing up to unveil a thoroughly modernized and uprated version of the iconic Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

RML’s Power electronics division isn’t left out. They’re set to detail their VarEVolt battery technology, already proven at the Nürburgring and powering the McMurtry Spéirling fan car.

Company CEO Michael Mallock said: “RML Group has achieved an enormous amount in the previous 40 years. We are still focused squarely on the future as these product launches show.

“I am excited to bring all of these new high-performance products to market. They are just the beginning of a long product pipeline for us. I look forward to sharing more details on each soon.”