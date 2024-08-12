Singer Now Offering Slantnose, Cabriolet and Targa Builds for 911 Turbo

The restomod scene is booming, and Singer, a Californian company, is one of the biggest players in the field.

Their latest Porsche 911 Turbo project caters to individual preferences by offering a wider range of body styles alongside the standard coupe unveiled in 2022. These include the iconic ‘Slantnose’, Cabriolet and Targa.

Following Singer’s tradition, the base car is the owner’s 964-gen Porsche 91 but considering just 76 units of the original ‘slantnose’ were built, it is unlikely that one of these will become a donor car. Having said that, all 25 build allocations for the three new options have already been accounted for so we will have to wait and see what masterpieces emerge.

Beyond the distinctive sloped front and pop-up headlights, the ‘slantnose’ features unique air vent slats before the rear wheels and a two-step spoiler instead of the standard ducktail wing. Regardless of which version you opt for, they all share a modern interpretation of Porsche’s classic five-spoke Fuchs wheels.

Power comes from the legendary Mezger flat-six, extensively reworked for this project. Unlike the 2022 model’s 444 hp (331 kW) with an optional power upgrade, these new restorations boast a standard 503 hp (375 kW). This significant increase is achieved through twin turbochargers with variable turbine geometry and a new air-water intercooling system.

That’s a massive leap from the original 964 911 Turbo’s 335 hp (250 kW) and far surpasses the first 911 Turbo (930) launched in 1975 with a mere 265 hp (198 kW). All this power reaches the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, bolstered by modern traction and stability control systems from Bosch to handle the extra muscle. Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres complete the package.

The final price depends on the donor car’s condition and the extensive customization options Singer offers, including (somewhat surprisingly) four-wheel drive, a feature never available on the original 930.

While a base Singer 930 Turbo restomod is estimated to cost around £500,000 (excluding the donor car), expect these new variants to carry an even heftier price tag.