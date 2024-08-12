Subaru WRX STI Rumoured To Return

Rendering by Theophilus for Drive

We love a good rumour and the latest sparks hope for Subari fans with the possible revival of a WRX STI.

In a recent episode of the Spike’s Car Radio podcast, co-host and motoring journalist Jonny Lieberman hinted at a new-generation WRX STI. “Subaru is bringing the STI back,” Lieberman revealed, citing a trusted source.

“Subaru is bringing it back. They’re going to use the 2.4 litre that’s in the WRX and it’s going to make a lot of power.”

“The original plan was to be like 405 horsepower (302kW) – this right before they cancelled plans for it – so maybe they’ll do that,” Lieberman added.

This news comes after Subaru previously announced STI’s focus shift towards electric vehicles and the absence of an STI variant for the current WRX.

The current WRX lineup tops out with the Club Spec, featuring a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine putting out 270 hp (202 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque.

Subaru’s recent adoption of Toyota’s hybrid technology raises questions about its compatibility with high-performance applications. However, Lieberman suggests that seeing Toyota’s success with the GR Corolla might have influenced Subaru’s decision.

Adding fuel to the fire, the new head of STI expressed interest in returning Subaru to the World Rally Championship in April 2024, highlighting its importance to the brand and its fans.

While these are just rumours for now, they offer a glimmer of hope for fans of the iconic WRX STI.