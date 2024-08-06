The Bentley ‘Flying B’ Badge Might Actually Fly Says Patent

New patent filings discovered by AutoGuide hint at Bentley’s development of a car-integrated drone based on their iconic ‘Flying B’ logo. Housed in the vehicle’s hood, this deployable drone offers a range of functionalities for Bentley owners.

Imagine the drone scouting for alternate routes during traffic jams, locating parking spaces before you even arrive, or even alerting emergency services in case of an accident.

Bentley’s patent suggests the drone will be conveniently charged while docked and stay lightweight (under 250 grams) to comply with unregistered drone regulations.

While ditching the traditional drone design, the proposed “plinth” or “coffin” shaped drone utilizes propellers for navigating and hovering in designated areas around the car. Illumination for the landing pad, the drone itself, and the ever-present ‘Flying B’ logo add a touch of sophistication.

Control options include smartphones, tablets, computers, and even the car’s infotainment system. However, the specifics of landing this drone on a luxury car remain a mystery. Considering this is just a patent filing, it might be a while before we see someone successfully land a drone on a Bentley.