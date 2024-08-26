These Bugatti Chiron Headlights Will Set You Back R3 Million

The Bugatti Chiron comes with some of the most identifiable headlights in the game and since only 500 units have been built seeing a pair hit the market is quite a rare occurrence.

Listed on eBay Germany, is a set of Valeo headlights that are compatible with the Pur Sport as well as the Super Sport 300+. As the title suggests, they command an eyewatering figure in this case €147,000 (approx. R3 million) without shipping.

In January last year, the team from The Hamilton Collection on YouTube shared some radical numbers on owning and maintaining a Chiron but they did not tell us just how expensive the headlights can be.

Veyron ownership and maintenance costs are just as insane so we can only expect the new offering, the Tourbillon, to be up there with one of the most expensive cars in the world to maintain.

Source: Motor1