Track Focused Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale Revealed Ahead of Pebble Beach

Maserati is set to unleash a track-focused derivative of the MC20 at The Quail, a prestigious automotive event held alongside Pebble Beach on August 16th.

Dubbed the MC20 GT2 Stradale, this new weapon draws inspiration from its competition-oriented sibling, the MC20 GT2 race car.

The GT2 Stradale boasts a more aggressive aesthetic echoing its racing pedigree. Carbon fibre takes centre stage, evident in the prominent front splitter, generously ducted bonnet, louvred front fenders, and side vents. Forged wheels with centre-locks and carbon-ceramic brakes complete this aesthetic and functional transformation.

While the interior retains the overall layout of the standard MC20, a sporty carbon fibre steering wheel and Alcantara upholstery elevate the more hardcore driving experience.

Under the hood lies the familiar 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, though Maserati has dialled up the power to 631 hp (471 kW). This translates to a blistering 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h.

The rear spoiler provides an aerodynamic downforce of 500 kg at 280 km/h, far surpassing the 80 kg of the standard MC20.

Production of the GT2 Stradale will likely be limited, with Maserati expected to reveal specifics closer to its official unveiling.

Source: The Supercar Blog and Italpassion