5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Car Accident Lawyer

5.2 million people in 2022 consulted a doctor about an injury in 2022, with auto accidents costing $481 billion in terms of lost productivity, damage to property, and more. There were 991 fatal traffic accidents in Missouri during 2023, and 553 this year already. This is less than 2021, where 1,016 people died and 52,109 were injured. 70% of crashes happened during the day and 76% when it was dry, which means rain was not a factor.

If you’re suffering after a car accident, you may want to consider hiring a car accident lawyer to help you get compensation. Here are 5 important things to keep in mind when choosing a lawyer to represent you.

Experience Handling Car Accident Cases

When looking for a car accident lawyer, you’ll want to find someone with extensive experience handling car accident injury cases. Ask about the types of car accident cases they have worked on, how many years they’ve been practicing car accident law, and their track record of recovering compensation for clients. An experienced car accident attorney will be familiar with car insurance laws, be able to accurately value your claim, and have effective negotiation skills to get you the maximum settlement.

Specialized Knowledge of Car Accident Laws

It’s important to choose a lawyer who has specialized knowledge of car accident and personal injury laws. Different states have different laws pertaining to statute of limitations, contributory negligence, no-fault insurance, and other regulations. The statute of limitation for car accidents in Missouri is 5 years, for example.

A lawyer who is up to date on the car accident laws in your state will be best equipped to build a strong case for you within the legal framework. Make sure to choose a lawyer who is licensed in your state.

Resources to Investigate and Build Your Case

The right car accident lawyer will have the resources and experience to thoroughly investigate your accident and gather evidence to prove the other driver’s liability. This can include working with accident reconstruction experts, getting witness statements, preserving photographic evidence from the scene, obtaining police reports, and more. Choose a lawyer who will devote the necessary resources into building a compelling case on your behalf.

Good Reputation and Client Reviews

One of the best ways to evaluate a prospective lawyer is to read reviews from their past clients. Do they have a proven track record of success in car accident cases? Do former clients speak highly of their legal skills and commitment to obtaining the best outcome? Researching online reviews, client testimonials, peer rankings, and bar association ratings can provide good insight into a lawyer’s reputation.

Clear and Responsive Communication

The lawyer you choose should be readily available to provide updates on your case, answer your questions, and address any concerns you have. From the initial consultation to the final settlement, they should clearly communicate every stage of the legal process and what to expect. Choose a car accident lawyer who you can easily reach and who explains legal matters in a way you understand.

Though the process takes time and effort, having an experienced auto accident attorney in your corner is worthwhile as you pursue fair recovery for your injuries and losses.