5 Things To Do If You’re At Fault In a Car Accident

There were 1.6 million car accidents in the US that led to an injury in 2022, plus a further 42,514 fatal accidents. If you’re found to be at fault in the accident, it adds an extra layer of complexity and responsibility to an already difficult situation. Here are 5 important things you should do if you’re deemed at fault in a car accident.

Stay on the Scene

Leaving the scene of an accident you caused, even if you were at fault, is illegal in most states. 25% of all pedestrian deaths occur in hit and run crashes, and between 2015 and 2019 there were four million hit and run accidents. The penalties for a hit and run in Arizona range from probation to 2.5 years in prison, as it is classed as a felony.

Failure to stop shows negligence and irresponsibility. Remaining at the scene demonstrates accountability, allows you to check if anyone is hurt, and provides critical info to the other driver. Exchanging details enables proper insurance claims and police reports to be filed. Never drive away no matter how minor the accident may seem—the damage could be worse than it appears.

Exchange Information

Provide your name, contact details, driver’s license number, insurance information, car make/model, and license plate to the other driver(s) involved. Get their information as well. You’ll need to share these details with the police, your lawyer, insurance agents, and any other relevant parties. Having this information on hand helps facilitate next steps. If injuries are involved, try to take some photos of damage to both vehicles if possible. This creates a clear record of what transpired.

Even if the accident was partly your fault, the other driver(s) might share part of the blame, so it’s vital that you have evidence of who did what, driving conditions, etc. It could help your lawyer limit your liability.

Notify the Police

For any accident involving major damage, injury, or death, you’ll need to call the police to the scene. Even for minor accidents, having a police report on file strengthens your insurance claim and establishes clear liability – speeding was a factor in 29% of all fatal accidents in 2022.

Consult a Car Accident Lawyer

After a car accident where you’re deemed at fault, it’s wise to consult with a personal injury or accident attorney, even if you don’t plan on pursuing legal action. An experienced car accident attorney can advise you on how to cooperate with insurance companies and protect your rights through the claims process. They can deal with complex legal and medical paperwork and make sure you don’t get taken advantage of by pushy adjusters. A lawyer can also determine if the other driver is partially at fault and negotiate a fair settlement on your behalf.

Having strong legal guidance can give you peace of mind that the situation is being handled properly.

Don’t Panic

Try not to panic if you know you were at fault for the accident. These things are never clear-cut, and your lawyer can help you work things out.

Follow these steps, and work positively with officials and the other driver. While the situation is trying, handling it properly demonstrates accountability and integrity.