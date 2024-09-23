Dubai Icons of Porsche 2024 Tickets On Sale Now

The Icons of Porsche festival returns for its fourth year at The Slab in Dubai Design District on November 23-24, 2024.

Expect to see the region’s largest gathering of classic Porsches alongside world and regional premieres. Witness a stunning display of models spanning the brand’s entire 76-year history.

The festival caters to everyone. Families and attendees can enjoy live music, art installations, pop-up experiences from event partners, and delicious food from Dubai’s most recognized restaurants.

“We will lift the fan experience to the next level this year: Reacting to the overwhelming number of visitors in 2023, we have increased the event space by 30 per cent. In addition, we have doubled the number of food vendors, as well as increasing visitor facilities and entrance gates to ensure a seamless and exciting festival experience,” said Manfred Braeunl, Chief Executive Officer, Porsche Middle East & Africa FZE.

Tickets are available online at IconsofPorsche.com. Single-day tickets cost 35 AED (approx R170), and weekend passes are 50 AED (approx R240).

Follow Porsche Middle East and Africa on Instagram for the latest updates or visit www.iconsofporsche.com.