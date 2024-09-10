Hennessey Reveal Venom F5-M Roadster As World’s Most Powerful Manual

The Hennessey Venom F5 might not seem entirely new, but the F5-M Roadster brings a fresh twist – a manual transmission. With a mind-boggling 1,817 horsepower (1,355 kW) and rear-wheel drive, the F5-M Roadster throws in a clutch pedal and gear lever for an unparalleled driving experience.

Yes, “production car” might be a stretch with only 12 units being built (and all already sold out), but it’s still a cause for celebration for manual enthusiasts. This is the first time a Hennessey hypercar gets a manual gearbox since the original Venom.

Hennessey emphasizes the increased driver engagement offered by the manual transmission. The interior boasts a redesigned layout with a carbon fibre shifter positioned for optimal feel. The gear gate is machined from billet aluminium, and the “Fury” V8 engine has been recalibrated to work flawlessly with the new, slightly longer gear ratios.

While top speed remains unannounced, the F5-M is sure to be a record-breaker, exceeding 250 mph (402 km/h). Imagine shifting into top gear at those speeds.

Hennessey calls it “speed reborn,” and CEO John Hennessey perfectly captures its essence: “It’s old school, it’s badass, and it offers ultimate driving engagement.”

Customization is a key feature for each of the twelve lucky owners. They can choose a unique colour scheme, never to be used again by Hennessey, along with other personalized touches. However, a few key identifiers set the F5-M apart: a massive 1,400mm dorsal fin on the rear deck and a special livery exclusive to the manual model.

Nathan Malinick, Hennessey Director of Design, added: “We’re extreme, we’re authentic, plus we’re distinctly and uniquely American. These characteristics shine through in the design of the F5-M, inside and out, and in how it performs. This is a car for bold and brave driving enthusiasts who like their hypercars to thrill with wild power, dramatic design, and an experience behind the wheel that is incomparable to anything else on Earth.”

Just like all previous Venoms, the F5-M will be assembled in Sealy, Texas. Interestingly, these twelve manual models are part of the original 30-unit Roadster production run, not an additional batch.

As mentioned they are all spoken for but they are priced at a cool $2.65 million (approx. R47 million) each.