Lando Norris Hits Silverstone In Life-Size LEGO Technic McLaren P1

LEGO and McLaren have joined forces to create a fully drivable, 1:1 scale replica of the legendary P1 hypercar. This incredible creation even took a lap around the Silverstone circuit with Formula 1 driver Lando Norris behind the wheel.

Comprised of a staggering 342,000 LEGO Technic elements, the plastic P1 weighs a hefty 1,220 kg (2,690 lbs). This groundbreaking collaboration marks the first-ever drivable LEGO big-build model.

The 1:1 LEGO P1 faithfully replicates the hybrid hypercar with a functional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, suspension, and a V8 piston engine (represented by LEGO elements). Even the iconic dihedral doors open just like the real car.

Powering this impressive build is a combination of LEGO Technic batteries and an electric car battery. This feeds eight motor packs, each containing 96 LEGO Power Function motors, for a mind-blowing total of 768 motors (a nod to the original P1’s V8 engine). While LEGO hasn’t disclosed the horsepower figure, they claim the P1 can reach speeds of up to 40 mph (64 km/h).

A dedicated team of 23 LEGO and McLaren engineers spent over 8,300 hours developing this masterpiece. It required 393 different types of Technic elements, with 11 bespoke parts created specifically for the car.

While the core structure utilizes LEGO Technic elements, the P1 retains some crucial components from the original car, like the wheels and steering wheel. The flexible LEGO body is built around a steel chassis for added strength.

“For the yellow body, it took months of hands-on testing and building before we got to the final design,” said Lubor Zelinka, Lego’s design manager who helped spearhead the project.

“One of the biggest challenges was space, or lack of it, because the P1 is a very compact and nimble car. But we needed to make sure there was enough room for the conventional steering and suspension while also creating a rigid structure using layers of Lego Technic elements.”

To put their creation to the test, LEGO enlisted the talents of F1 star Lando Norris to take the P1 for a lap around Silverstone.

The future looks bright for this incredible LEGO build as it embarks on a world tour, showcasing its brilliance at sporting events around the globe.