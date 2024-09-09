The Grand Tour To Soldier On Without The Iconic Trio

Richard Hammond, one of the beloved presenters of The Grand Tour, recently confirmed that the show will see a new era with fresh faces behind the wheel. While the trio of Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson, and James May are moving on, The Grand Tour will continue its run on Amazon Prime.

“It will be carrying on,” Hammond told UK publication Metro. “The Grand Tour continues. We’re stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it. So I can’t wait to sit on my own chair and watch somebody else do it. That’s amazing.”

He also mentioned that whoever does end up hosting the show, must be proper enthusiasts.

“If you’re making any show that at its heart has a subject, whether it’s cooking, dancing or cars, the hosts, the primary makers of it, have to have that passion in their heart,” he told the publication. “And we always did. You never had to be a car geek to watch our show. Plenty of people who weren’t did watch it, but it was important that we were the car geeks.”

The Grand Tour as we know it is coming to an end on September 13, when the final episode featuring hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May premieres on Amazon Prime.