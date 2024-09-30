The Mansory Pugnator Used To Look Like A Ferrari Purosangue

German tuner Mansory is back with its audacious take on a modern icon. This time, their target is the Ferrari Purosangue, transformed into the aptly named “Pugnator” (Latin for “competitor”).

The Pugnator throws subtlety out the window. Mansory’s widebody kit, forged carbon fibre accents, vents, wings, and a massive spoiler completely reshape the Purosangue’s originally sculpted design. Even the wheels are a statement, with Mansory’s 22-inch front and 23-inch rear FC.5 lightweight forged rims.

Beyond the dramatic black accents and carbon fibre, the Pugnator is finished in a less aggressive Vermillion Red paint job, perhaps its most redeeming visual quality.

Performance gets a boost, however. Thanks to a retuned ECU and a new valve-controlled quad-flow sports exhaust, the Pugnator’s 6.5-litre V12 engine now produces 755 horsepower (563 kW) and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque.

The interior may not be as bold as the exterior but it is a total overlad of perforated white leather with red stitching. Red carbon fibre accents on the steering wheel and dash echo the exterior treatment.

Love it or hate it, Mansory’s Pugnator is sure to turn heads. With only seven units planned for production, exclusivity is guaranteed, but the price tag remains a mystery.