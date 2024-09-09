Top Safety Features of the New INFINITI Q50

The new INFINITI Q50 isn’t just a luxury sedan; it’s a fortress of safety. Packed with cutting-edge technology, the Q50 is designed to protect you and your passengers, no matter what the road throws your way. From advanced airbags to smart collision avoidance systems, the Q50 has it all. In this article, let’s take a closer look at some of its most impressive features.

Predictive Forward Collision Warning

One of the most innovative safety features of the new INFINITI Q50 is PFCW. This system doesn’t just watch the car directly in front of you, but also the one ahead of that. If it detects a potential collision, it’ll give you a timely warning, allowing you to react sooner and avoid accidents.

This early-warning system can reduce reaction times, giving you a crucial edge in avoiding accidents. In a crowded highway scenario or during sudden traffic stops, the PFCW is highly helpful in preventing rear-end collisions.

Forward Emergency Braking

PFCW is like a lookout, but forward emergency braking (FEB) is like a safety net. When a collision seems inevitable, FEB automatically applies the brakes, potentially reducing the severity of the impact or even preventing it altogether.

Lane Departure Prevention and Warning

The Q50’s Lane Departure Warning and Prevention systems will keep you on track. If you start to drift, they’ll alert you and even gently nudge you back into your lane. This feature is especially helpful on long trips where fatigue can affect your ability to stay centered in their lane.

Blind Spot Warning and Intervention

Changing lanes can be risky, but the Q50’s blind spot warning and intervention systems have your back. They monitor the areas around your car that you can’t see and alert you if there’s a vehicle in your blind spot. If you start to change lanes and there’s a vehicle there, Intervention will gently apply the brakes to help you avoid a collision.

Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection

Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces can be stressful, but the Q50’s Around View Monitor gives you a bird’s-eye view of your surroundings. With Moving Object Detection, you’ll be alerted to any pedestrians or other vehicles near your car, making parking and navigating tight spaces a breeze.

Backup Collision Intervention

Reversing can be stressful, especially when you can’t see everything clearly. The INFINITI Q50’s backup collision intervention (BCI) system takes the worry out of backing up. It uses sensors to spot obstacles or other cars behind you. If BCI thinks there might be a crash, it will sound a warning and, if needed, automatically apply the brakes to prevent an accident.

High Beam Assist

Driving at night can be tough, especially on dark roads. The High Beam Assist system automatically adjusts your headlights between high and low beams based on the traffic around you. If the system sees another car coming towards you, it will automatically switch to low beams to avoid blinding the other driver. Once the car has passed, it will switch back to high beams for better visibility.

Traction Control and Stability Systems

The Traction Control system monitors wheel spin and adjusts the power to each wheel to prevent skidding, especially on slippery roads. Meanwhile, the VDC system helps keep the car stable by adjusting the brakes and engine output when it senses a loss of control, such as during sharp turns or sudden maneuvers.

Driver Attention Alert

The INFINITI Q50 addresses driver fatigue with its DAA system, which monitors your driving patterns and steering behavior for signs of drowsiness or inattention. If the system detects any unusual behavior, such as frequent lane drifting or erratic steering, it will issue an alert, encouraging you to take a break or refocus your attention.