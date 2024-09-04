WALD Goes Wild With New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Kit

The new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is already a huge success worldwide so it comes as no surprise that aftermarket companies will offer owners a way to make their SUV stand out from the crowd.

Wald International can do just that with a bold makeover catering to both on and off-road enthusiasts.

Wald’s vision starts with a bespoke front bumper featuring complex intakes, a skid plate, and integrated LED lighting. A prominent hood scoop complements the darkened grille and headlights, creating a more aggressive stance.

Wide fender flares wrap around the massive aftermarket wheels, significantly widening the Prado’s track. The first variant (seen above) features six-spoke wheels with all-terrain tyres, paired with a lift kit for impressive ground clearance.

Alternatively, Wald offers a lowered stance with large-diameter alloy wheels wrapped in performance tyres. This setup sacrifices off-road prowess for a sportier look, sure to appeal to a different kind of driver (see below).

Further aerodynamic enhancements come in the form of a roof extension with additional LEDs and an oversized rear spoiler. While the back view remains unseen, expect a redesigned rear bumper with a diffuser replacing the stock skid plate.

Performance upgrades remain unconfirmed, but owners can explore options to boost the power of the Prado’s hybrid, gasoline, or diesel engine (depending on market availability).

The final product might deviate slightly from these renderings, but Wald’s vision is sure to resonate with those seeking a head-turning Land Cruiser.

According to their Instagram posts, the complete tuning kit will be unveiled soon.