Yes, A Porsche 911 “GT3 RS” Convertible Has Been Commissioned

Rendering of a future Porsche 911 GT3 RS Cabriolet by Wicked Motor Works

Porsche offers a staggering number of 911 variants, but there’s always been a little ‘omission’: a GT3 or GT3 RS Cabriolet. It’s a logical absence – a convertible focused on track performance seems contradictory, not to mention aesthetically questionable.

However, as you can see in the images, a 992 GT3 RS Cabriolet will exist in the near future. This is of course not coming from Porsche themselves but rather from a place called Wicked Motor Works in the US.

While these pictures are currently just renders, Wicked Motor Works confirms they’ll be building this car. They have experience with such conversions, having previously tackled a 991 GT3 RS Cabrio. This time, they have orders for two 992 GT3 RS Cabrios, with potentially more to come.

Before the purists and fans get their knickers in a knot, there is a twist. The aftermarket shop isn’t simply chopping the roof off a GT3 RS. Instead, they’re starting with a Turbo S Cabriolet and transforming it into a GT3 RS lookalike.

This approach allows Wicked to offer a similar treatment for coupes, creating a near-identical replica of the real GT3 RS.

The uniqueness of the GT3 RS Cabrio is undeniable, but the coupe conversion is a head-scratcher and strangely enough, two customers have already opted for this route.