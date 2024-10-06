1,258 HP (938 kW) McLaren W1 Revealed As P1 Successor

In 1992, the McLaren F1 set the stage for all hypercars. Then in 2012, McLaren revolutionized the industry with its first hybrid hypercar, the P1. Now, over three decades after the F1, McLaren reinvents the segment again with its most powerful road car to date, the McLaren W1.

The heart of the W1 is a new twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 with battery assist. This powerhouse delivers a staggering 1,258 horsepower (938 kW) and 1,334 Nm (988 lb-ft) of torque, propelling the W1 from to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 2.7 seconds. The electronically limited top speed matches the P1 at 217 mph (349 km/h).

The all-new “MPH-8” engine is a marvel of engineering, boasting the highest output of any McLaren engine ever, at 230 horsepower per litre. Its lightweight construction, robust valvetrain, and plasma-coated cylinder bores allow it to reach a screaming 9,200 rpm redline. Twin-scroll turbochargers spool up at just 2,500 rpm, unleashing instant power.

Joining the V8 is the innovative “E-Module,” featuring a radial flux electric motor, a motor control unit, and a 1.4-kWh battery pack. This adds 342 horses to the total output and enables limited electric-only driving for 2.5 km (1.6 miles).

Astonishingly lightweight at just 20 kg (44 lbs), the E-Module, along with other hybrid components, contributes to an overall weight reduction of 40 kg (88.2 lbs) compared to the P1. The W1 boasts a dry weight of just 1,399 kg (3,084 lbs), only 4 kg (9 lbs) heavier than its predecessor.

Power is channelled exclusively to the rear wheels through an electronic differential, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with an electronic reverse gear.

The W1’s design revolves around McLaren’s new “Aerocell” monocoque chassis, featuring a fixed seating position with adjustable steering and pedals, and innovative “Anhedral Doors.” This construction method and door design help save weight and improve airflow over the front fenders.

McLaren spent an incredible 350 hours in the wind tunnel, meticulously optimizing the W1’s aerodynamics. The result is the most aerodynamic McLaren supercar ever built.

Inspired by the legendary 1997 F1 GTR, the W1 features an “Active Long Tail” rear wing that optimizes downforce and drag reduction. McLaren aptly describes the W1 as having “shape-shifting abilities.” An airflow diverter on the roof, a first for a street-legal McLaren, feeds the engine bay with fresh air. Active front and rear wings work in concert to generate 355 and 659 kg (772 and 1,433 lbs) of downforce respectively in Race mode. The W1 boasts a total downforce figure of a mind-boggling 1,100 kg (2,205 lbs),

Race mode lowers the ride height by 38 mm (1.5 inches) at the front and 17 mm (0.7 inches) at the rear. The long-tail spoiler extends a dramatic 300 mm (11.8 inches) and functions as an air brake during heavy braking.

Underneath the sleek body lies the new Race Active Chassis Control III system, offering Comfort, Sport, and Race settings. Forged six-piston calipers clamp the front carbon ceramic discs, while four-piston calipers provide strong stopping power at the rear.

Sticking power comes courtesy of standard Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tyres). McLaren also offers P Zero R tyres for everyday use and P Zero Winter 2 tyres for colder climates.

The W1’s driver-focused cockpit features an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. USB-A and USB-C ports ensure connectivity and a small shelf behind the seats offers 4.1 cubic feet of storage space.

This level of performance comes at a price – a cool £2 million. With only 399 W1s to be built, all which have been spoken for, of course.