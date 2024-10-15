2025 Corvette ZR1 Has Radical 375 KM/H Top Speed

When the covers came off the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, it shot to the top of the charts as the most potent American V8 production car ever.

Now they have claimed the crown of fastest GM production car ever after hitting a staggering 233.45 mph (375.92 km/h). This isn’t some tuned or tweaked offering either and the driver was none other than GM President Mark Reuss.

Reuss’s run was part of a series of high-speed tests at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg in Germany. Two development cars, supported by a team of five engineers, consistently topped 230 mph (370 km/h).

Chevy achieved this incredible feat with a bone-stock ZR1. No special modifications were needed. The car featured a standard chassis with the carbon fibre aero package, aluminium wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, and a “Top Speed Mode” that optimizes the chassis for maximum velocity which is available to any ZR1 owner.

GM also claims the ZR1’s top speed is “unrivalled by any current production car priced under $1 million”. For those who can’t afford hypercar price tags, this is about as fast as it gets in the production car realm.

Under the hood sits a 5.5-litre twin-turbocharged LT7 flat-plane crank V8, delivering a monstrous 1,064 hp (794 kW) at 7,000 rpm and 1,121 Nm (828 lb-ft) of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Chevy claims the ZR1 will conquer the quarter mile in under 10 seconds, and with these figures, there’s no reason to doubt them. For anyone questioning America’s ability to produce a world-class supercar, the 2025 Corvette ZR1 is a resounding answer. It’s not just fast for a Corvette; it’s simply fast.