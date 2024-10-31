90 Percent of Ferraris Are Still On The Roads Today

Over 90% of all Ferraris ever built are still gracing the roads today, a testament to the brand’s enduring legacy and commitment to quality. To ensure these machines continue to thrill for generations, Ferrari offers a suite of pre-owned programs designed to preserve the ownership experience.

Speaking to media in Maranello, Italy during a showcase of the Ferrari Approved certified pre-owned program, head of Ferrari pre-owned Andrea Scioletti said more than 90 per cent of cars to have ever left the Ferrari factory continue to be on the roads today.

“More than 90 per cent of the total Ferrari production – beyond 300,000 cars – is still on the road,” said Mr Scioletti.

“Pre-owned is often the main entrance for the [new] people accessing the Ferrari [brand]. For this reason, we have created several programs to preserve the experience… of the cars over time.

“Ferrari Approved is a way to guarantee that the experience for those buying a Ferrari remains unchanged over time.”

This exceptional longevity surpasses even rivals like Porsche, with around 70% of their models still operational.

Ferrari’s dedication extends beyond production, with after-sales programs like a three-year factory warranty, extended warranty options, and powertrain warranties lasting up to 16 years.

Beyond Approved certification, Ferrari offers the Ferrari Premium maintenance program for cars aged 10 to 20 years. This program ultimately leads to the pinnacle of Ferrari certification: Ferrari Classiche.

Classiche represents Ferrari’s in-house restoration program, the ultimate expression of vehicle preservation. Every detail of a car’s provenance, maintenance history, and physical condition is meticulously scrutinized by a team of experts. Achieving Classiche certification allows owners to participate in prestigious concours events or potentially achieve record-breaking auction results. This program ensures iconic Ferraris, like the legendary 1959 Ferrari 250 GT SWB, are restored to their original factory glory.