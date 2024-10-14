Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition Revealed As Celebration of 007

James Bond may be known for driving a variety of cars, but his association with Aston Martin is undeniable. This goes all the way back to 1964’s Goldfinger, which featured the iconic DB5. To celebrate 60 years of this partnership, Aston Martin’s personalization service, Q by Aston Martin, has created the limited-run DB12 Goldfinger Edition.

This isn’t Aston Martin’s first foray into 007-themed vehicles. But unlike the gadget-laden continuation DB5s, the DB12 Goldfinger Edition focuses on aesthetics. The exterior boasts a classic Silver Birch paint job, 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and bespoke gold side strakes. A unique silver Aston Martin badge with black enamel and a chrome “Q” on the front wing complete the exterior homage.

The interior gets a more overt Bond treatment. Door sill plaques display the Goldfinger 60th-anniversary logo, while the check perforation throughout the cabin echoes the Prince of Wales pattern seen in classic Bond suits. This motif extends to the door inserts, headliner, and even the standard Sports Plus seats.

The most striking touches, however, are the 18k gold-plated accents. The drive mode rotary dial, roller controls, and gear selector all receive this Midas treatment, while gold threads are woven into the carbon trim inlays. True Bond fans will appreciate the “eight of hearts” embroidered on the driver’s sun visor – a subtle nod to a memorable scene.

This special edition comes with a collection of “gifts” presented in a Globe-Trotter attaché case matching the car’s colour scheme. A separate Air Cabin Case holds a magnum of Bollinger champagne and four 007-branded glasses.

Limited to just 60 units, the DB12 Goldfinger Edition is a celebration of both Aston Martin’s Super Tourer legacy and its enduring association with the world’s most famous secret agent.

With no official price tag, it’s safe to assume owning a piece of this cinematic history won’t be cheap. Deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of 2025.