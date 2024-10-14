Brembo Acquires Öhlins Racing in R7 Billion Deal

Italian brake giant Brembo has acquired Ohlins Racing, a world leader in high-performance suspension systems for motorcycles and cars. The deal, valued at $405 million marks Brembo’s largest acquisition to date and is expected to close in early 2025 after receiving regulatory approval.

Founded in 1976, Swedish-based Ohlins boasts a global presence with production facilities in Sweden and Thailand. They operate research and development centres in both countries alongside distribution and testing branches in the US, Germany, and Sweden. Ohlins is renowned for supplying suspension components to top-performing motorcycles and car manufacturers, while also maintaining a strong presence in motorsport, particularly MotoGP, World Superbike, and even supplying dampers for the current Ferrari Formula 1 car.

“Öhlins is a strong fit for Brembo,” Brembo executive chairman Matteo Tiraboschi said. “It is a world-renowned brand, with a solid business and an unrivaled reputation, both on the racetrack and the road. We welcome Öhlins to our Group as a great opportunity to expand our offerings for the automotive market. With this addition, we take another step forward in our strategy to provide integrated intelligent solutions to our customers, leveraging synergies across key technologies in the vehicle’s corner.”