DarwinPRO Aero Presents Wild Lamborghini Huracán EVO Kit

At Zero2Turbo, we know our aftermarket body kits, and few can compete with the extravagance of Mansory. Enter DarwinPRO Aerodynamics with their latest creation, a wild upgrade for the Lamborghini Huracán EVO, known as the BKSSII.

The front is dominated by a bespoke bumper featuring sculpted air intakes and a more aggressive splitter. The standard hood is replaced with one boasting large air vents, reminiscent of the Huracan STO.

DarwinPRO doesn’t hold back. Flared arches transform the mid-engined beast, adding serious road presence. Complementing these are aerodynamic side skirts and front fender vents. But the real drama unfolds at the rear.

A massive wing, crafted from lightweight carbon fibre, sits atop the decklid. Bigger than even the STO’s wing, it features expansive endplates and two additional central fins. A new carbon fibre lip spoiler further enhances the rear.

The transformation continues with a dramatic carbon fibre diffuser and redesigned tailpipe surrounds, all crafted from the same lightweight material.

This extravagance comes at a cost. The base kit, combining fibre-reinforced plastic and carbon fibre, starts at $30,368 (unpainted). A full carbon version jumps to $40,089, while a forged carbon fibre option reaches $50,111. The pinnacle of luxury is the high-end autoclave carbon fibre, priced at a whopping $60,133 (approx. R1 million).