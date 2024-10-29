Electric BMW M3 Rumoured To Pack 670 HP With 2027 Debut

Get ready for a new jolt of electricity in the BMW M lineup as the first iM3 (codenamed ZA0), is set to debut in 2027.

Built on the upcoming NA0 i3 platform launching in 2026, the iM3 will join the 3 Series family as a high-performance electric powerhouse. Initial models are expected to unleash a staggering 670 horsepower, with even more potent versions likely to follow. While BMW has hinted at future quad-motor EVs exceeding 1,300 horsepower, the iM3 will land with a more approachable level of performance. It remains to be seen if this base version will channel its electric fury through two or four wheels.

But fear not, fans of the iconic gasoline-powered M3. In a recent interview, BMW M CEO Frank Van Meel confirmed a new combustion-powered M3 is in the pipeline, though details remain shrouded in secrecy.

Specifics about the car’s design and powertrain are still under wraps, but whispers suggest that the upcoming G84 M3 will incorporate a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, pairing a 3.0-litre inline-six engine with an electric motor integrated into the transmission.