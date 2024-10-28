Ferrari F80 Build Slot Can Be Yours For R115 Million

When Ferrari unveiled their all-new halo hypercar the F80, they confirmed that all 799 units had been spoken for by their most loyal customers around the world.

Judging by the listing on mobile.de, at least one of these VIP customers is keen to make a quick buck off their allocation as the German dealership recently listed a build slot for a hefty premium.

In the US, F80 prices start at around $3.9 million. We suspect the final price for most cars will be significantly higher once customers personalize their vehicles with expensive options. The German dealer in question is attempting to sell an F80 allocation for a whopping €5.9 million ($6.3 million).

It’s unclear if the dealership secured the order initially or if a private customer backed out. Regardless, the dealer believes there’s enough pent-up demand for someone to pay a massive premium to secure a build slot.

The Ferrari F80 boasts a combined peak power output of 1,183 bhp (883 kW). This ferocious power comes from a 120-degree 3.0-litre V6 engine aided by two turbos and no fewer than five electric motors.