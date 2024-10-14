Close Menu
    Ferrari Purosangue Gets Off-Road Ready with Delta4x4’s Fuoristrada Concept

    German tuner Delta4x4 is known for some bold conversions, and their latest project takes aim at the Ferrari Purosangue.

    Dubbed the Fuoristrada, this concept reimagines the Ferrari as a capable off-road machine.

    While the images are renderings, for now, they showcase the tuners’ vision. A row of PIAA auxiliary lights adorns the bumper, hood, and roof rack, hinting at the car’s ability to conquer darkness. But the upgrades go far beyond illumination.

    A crucial element for off-roading is increased ground clearance, achieved through a lift kit. To complement the taller stance, Delta4x4 equips the Purosangue with beadlock wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres. Wider fender flares are added to accommodate these more aggressive treads.

    For extended off-road adventures, Delta4x4 incorporates a roof and rear rack system for additional storage. This can hold gas canisters, spare tyres, or bulky luggage. An optional roof tent transforms the Purosangue into a mobile campsite, and a shovel holder by the tailgate ensures you’re prepared for any situation.

    Delta4x4 remains silent on potential engine modifications but should this project come to fruition, we would think the naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 would remain untouched.

