Final Michael Schumacher Ferrari F1 Car Could Sell For R250 Million

Michael Schumacher, one of Formula 1’s most successful drivers, achieved most of his victories during his dominant era with Ferrari in the early 2000s. The car that marked the end of that era, a 2006 Ferrari 248 F1 (chassis number 254), will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s on November 14, 2024.

The 248 F1 was the last Ferrari F1 car Schumacher raced before his temporary retirement following the 2006 season. While he didn’t win another championship that year, he did secure his final five victories and last three pole positions, including his final win at his home German Grand Prix – all achieved in chassis number 254.

This season marked a shift for F1, switching from 3.0-litre V10 engines to 2.4-litre V8s. Ferrari hoped this fresh start would help them rebound from a disappointing 2005 season where they lost both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships to Fernando Alonso and Renault. These were the first championship losses for Ferrari since 2000, breaking their (and Schumacher’s) dominance in F1.

While the 248 F1, the first V8 Ferrari F1 car since the championship-winning 1964 158, didn’t quite capture the championship again, it proved significantly more competitive than the 2005 car. Schumacher secured victories in the San Marino, European, United States, French, and German Grands Prix, with the latter marking his final F1 win.

Initially producing 730 horsepower (544 kW), the 248 F1’s power output increased to 758 horsepower (566 kW) by the end of the season thanks to development work. Chassis 254 also powered Schumacher to his final pole position at the German Grand Prix, surpassing Ayrton Senna’s record for pole positions (though both drivers have since been surpassed by Lewis Hamilton). In this car, Schumacher also achieved three second-place finishes and four fastest laps.

Schumacher’s return to F1 with Mercedes-Benz AMG in 2010 wasn’t as successful, and the 248 F1 thus represents the end of his F1 glory days and the beginning of a shift for Ferrari.

This piece of F1 history also boasts a connection to another F1 star. Kimi Räikkönen became the first driver to pilot chassis 254 during pre-season testing in January 2007. Räikkönen would go on to win the Drivers’ Championship that season.

With Sotheby’s estimate sitting at $15 million, it could threaten the highest price paid for a Schumacher Ferrari F1 car.