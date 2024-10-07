Close Menu
    Hypercar Bosses Test Each Other’s Cars

    Koenigsegg, Rimac, and Hennessey are titans in the hypercar world. These companies build machines that defy engineering and physics limitations. But rarely do we see their CEOs at the wheel of a competitor’s car. Top Gear magazine, however, brought together the three bosses and their crown jewels at Sonoma Raceway for a unique test drive experience.

    The three contenders are the Hennessy Venom F5 Revolution, the Rimac Nevera, and the Koenigsegg Jesko Attack. Even the “weakest” boasts a staggering 1,600 horsepower (1,193 kW), with the other two pushing even further.

    John Hennessey kicked things off by taking the Koenigsegg for a spin. Initially intimidated by the car’s lack of traction control, he remarked, “A car like this should be outrageous.”

    Next, Mate Rimac strapped himself into the Venom F5, describing it as a “monster engine in a go-kart. It’s crazy.” Christian von Koenigsegg then took the Rimac for a whirl, leaving him impressed. “It’s very nice, very predictable, very easy to drive. Fun. Powerful” he said with a grin, before jumping into the Hennessey.

    The video concludes with Rimac piloting the Nevera around the track with Koenigsegg, engaging in a spirited discussion about physics. Part two promises to be even more revealing as the CEOs debrief from their on-track adventure, potentially offering more candid insights about each other’s creations.

