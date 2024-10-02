Manhart Give BMW XM Label More Menace And 888 HP (662 kW)

The BMW XM Label is not exactly under-powered when it leaves the factory but now you can take things up a level with the Manhart MHXM 900 package.

Manhart tapped into the XM’s hidden potential, squeezing out an impressive 888 hp (662 kW) and a staggering 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque. This power surge comes courtesy of Manhart’s in-house MHtronik powerbox.

An Akrapovic slip-on exhaust system adds a throatier voice to the MHXM 900. This system is available with or without a wireless kit, but the louder option is not TÜV-approved and meant solely for export markets. Manhart also offers a stainless steel exhaust system with valve control for those who prefer a more customizable soundtrack.

For a more aggressive stance, Manhart lowered the MHXM 900 with H&R springs. This allows the enormous Concave One wheels to fill the arches perfectly. These gloss black double-spoke rims come in a rather larhe 10×24 inches at the front and a mind-blowing 12×24 inches at the rear. Manhart also offers custom colour options for those who want a truly unique look.

The MHXM 900’s already dramatic looks are amplified by a comprehensive carbon fibre body kit. The front receives a new spoiler lip, air ducts, and add-ons for the apron, along with a radiator grille frame and a new hood. Side skirts enhance the profile, while a roof spoiler, rear window spoiler, diffuser, trunk lid add-on, and side slats on the rear apron complete the aggressive makeover. To tie it all together, they cloaked the MHXM 900 in a stunning matte grey wrap.

Matching the exterior upgrades, the tuner equipped the MHXM 900 with a carbon fibre interior set. This adds a touch of sporty flair to the cabin with trim for the doors, dashboard, centre console, and steering wheel spoke.

The Manhart MHXM 900 is a bold statement for drivers who crave unparalleled power and a head-turning presence. With its monstrous performance and aggressive looks, this tuned XM is sure to dominate the road.