Manhart Tinkers With BMW M5 and M5 Touring

German tuner Manhart, known for their love of BMWs, is teasing an aftermarket package for the new M5 (G90) and M5 Touring (G99). While currently just renders, these tuned creations are expected to hit the road soon.

Both M5 variants will receive a body kit for a more imposing look. This includes a carbon fibre hood, a prominent front splitter, wider side skirts, and a redesigned diffuser. Manhart’s signature gold accents and custom matte-finish wheels further enhance the visual impact. A suspension lowering kit will also be offered to improve handling and give it more road presence.

Combined, the stock M5 delivers a staggering 717 horsepower (535 kW) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. Manhart aims to push this even further, targeting an impressive 800 horsepower with a corresponding increase in torque.

Deliveries for the new M5 have yet to begin, so it will be some time before we see Manhart’s tuned versions on the road.