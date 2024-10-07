Mark Zuckerberg Commissions Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan

Zuckerberg’s passion for cars has recently been making headlines with reports suggesting a 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing (manual) is his daily driver, and now, his social media reveals a unique “side quest”: a custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT minivan for his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Zuckerberg said he designed the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan vehicle alongside the designers at Porsche and the firm West Coast Customs, a southern California-based auto body shop that specializes in the modifications of luxury cars.

Based on the limited images, the minivan boasts an extended wheelbase, automatic sliding doors, pilot seats in the second row, and likely three seats in the rear.

The same post unveiled a new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring in matching grey, configured with a manual transmission completing a true “his and hers” set.

As you can imagine, the creation drew a mixed response online.