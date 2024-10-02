Mercedes-AMG One Betters Its Own Nurburgring Record

Calling all lap time enthusiasts: this is a big one! After securing the official production car lap record for the Nurburgring a few years back, Mercedes-AMG has pushed the limits even further with their monstrous One.

The blistering time of 6:35.183 for the 20.832km Northern Loop has been obliterated by a new record of 6:29.090. That makes it the first street-legal car to dip below the 6:30 mark.

Maro Engel took the wheel for this record-breaking run, benefitting from significantly better weather conditions compared to 2022. This time around, his third timed lap of the day on September 23rd at 6:56pm saw a cool 15°C air temperature with the tarmac at 20°C, with every corner bone dry.

These “perfect” conditions, according to the official statement, allowed the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres to deliver maximum grip, suggesting this might be the peak performance for the One for now.

The snippets of onboard footage included in the announcement video (see below) showcase the mind-blowing speed of the hypercar.

Engel commented on his record-breaking drive: “Two years ago, the conditions were not ideal, and some sections of the track were still a little damp. We knew we could do more, and we wanted to show that. Today we were able to demonstrate the maximum potential of the AMG One. Many thanks to the whole team from Affalterbach for the trust they’ve placed in me. It was a great pleasure and honour to be able to drive this record lap with such a unique car.”