Next BMW M3 Confirmed To Get Straight-Six

BMW enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief. Despite the brand’s electrification push, the iconic combustion-powered M3 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

In a recent interview, BMW M boss Frank van Meel confirmed plans to continue offering the beloved twin-turbo 3.0-litre inline-six engine in future M3 models, as long as customer demand remains strong.

The M team is already working on ensuring the powertrain meets upcoming Euro 7 emission regulations. “We’ll let the six-cylinder combustion engine run for as long as possible,” van Meel stated. “If customer demand is what it is at the moment, and it doesn’t drop off, we won’t turn off the six-cylinder either.”

This exciting news means the gas-powered M3 will coexist with the rumoured electric M3. Built on the Neue Klasse platform, the electric M3 is expected to boast four electric motors, potentially generating as much as 1,341 horsepower.

“If customers say, ‘Even though an M3 is significantly faster electrically than the combustion engine that is the benchmark today, I still want a combustion engine,’ then we will not withhold this offer from them,” van Meel reassured.

We can expect the new M3s, electric and ICE, to arrive sometime in 2027 or 2028.