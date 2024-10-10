No Price Increase For More Powerful 2025 BMW M2

The current BMW M2 was only launched in South Africa last year but BMW has wasted no time in giving it a mid-cycle update for the 2025 model year.

BMW South Africa confirmed it will arrive in the fourth quarter of this year but what we did not expect was to see the price match the outgoing model.

According to the BMW South Africa website, the 2025 M2 will start from R1,485,000 which is rather impressive considering the refreshed model packs a 15 kW (20 hp) bump in power to 353 kW (473 hp) and an additional 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) of torque to 600 Nm (442 lb-ft).

This translates to a 0.1-second quicker 0 to 100km/h time of 4 seconds flat for the automatic variant.

If you have been waiting for more colours, you will be glad to know that you can now choose between the new Sao Paulo Yellow solid, Fire Red metallic, Portimao Blue metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic variants. Plus, the selection of BMW Individual paint finishes for the new BMW M2 now also features Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Grigio Telesto and Twilight Purple.

The standard M wheels feature a double-spoke design with a black finish and measure 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear. The same wheels are available with a silver finish as an option.

Inside, the M2 Coupé receives a new flat-bottomed steering wheel with an optional Alcantara rim. The reworked model also gets an updated digital operating system with the latest-generation iDrive system.