R10 Million BMW Skytop Heading For 50-Unit Production Run

The BMW Skytop Concept was revealed in May this year and as expected it attracted a lot of attention. So much so, that the Bavarian manufacturer has confirmed that it will be going into production.

The stunning open-top two-seater will be an ultra-exclusive offering with only 50 units being built.

The official announcement came from Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design, during an event in Milan. “The BMW Skytop is a truly exotic design that blends driving dynamics and elegance at the highest level,” said van Hooydonk. “Being able to confirm that this car will go into production feels like a dream come true. I want to thank everyone around the world for the overwhelmingly positive response and the dedicated team that made this project a reality.”

While details like production start date and final pricing remain undisclosed, our sources suggest a price tag exceeding €500,000. This aligns with the highly limited 3.0 CSL which sold for €750,000. Despite sharing the 8 Series platform and some interior elements, the Skytop’s unique design and limited production push it into an even more exclusive category.

BMW confirmed that all 50 Skytop units were quickly reserved by enthusiastic collectors, leaving no doubt about the car’s appeal.