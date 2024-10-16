RML P39 Uveils 900 HP Le Mans-Style Porsche 911

The RML Group has taken the covers off the P39, a heavily modified Porsche 911 Turbo S aiming to conquer the Nürburgring faster than the 911 GT3 RS.

Inspired by 1990s GT1 race cars and modern Le Mans Hypercars, the P39 sports a radical makeover with a brand-new carbon fibre body. The wheelbase stretches 25mm, lengthening the car by 170mm for improved high-speed stability. Wider tracks enhance handling, while the body is widened by 90mm.

The P39 is fitted with 20mm wider tyres at both ends to handle the additional power. The new body has been designed to maximise downforce, with bespoke active aerodynamics systems at either end.

Overall, these modifications generate a staggering 923 kg of downforce at 285 km/h which is a massive 719 kg increase over the standard 911 Turbo S at the same speed.

The 3.7-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine receives a complete overhaul. New turbochargers, revised intercoolers, manifolds, catalytic converters, and an improved engine management system unleash a monstrous 900 hp (671 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque.

Inside, the rear seats are replaced with a half-roll cage for enhanced safety. New RML-designed front seats with four-point harnesses provide a secure driving experience.

Simulations predict a blistering 6-minute 45-second Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time which equates to 4.3 seconds faster than Porsche’s official time for the 911 GT3 RS.

Despite the extreme modifications, RML prioritizes on-road usability. A special “Tour” drive mode raises the ride height and softens the dampers for a more comfortable ride.

RML will produce a limited run of 10 “P39 40th Special Edition” cars, celebrating the company’s 40th anniversary. Each car, priced at £495,000 (excluding VAT and donor car), features RML’s signature ruby-red paint scheme and bespoke forged alloy wheels.

The first car is expected to be completed by March and will attempt a Nordschleife lap time soon after. This will be followed by a run of slightly less extreme versions of the P39, retaining the same chassis and aerodynamic enhancements.