The New BMW M5 Is Quicker Than Claimed – Of Course

When BMW revealed that the all-new M5 could complete the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) run in 3.5s there was a lot of backlash as to why it was not at least as quick as the outgoing M5 Competition model.

Well, it seems they have been conservative once again as YouTuber Joe Achilles has managed to launch the large super sedan to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.1 seconds. The full 100 km/h would likely take just a fraction longer but to be on the safe side let’s call it 3.2 seconds.

The G90 story is far from over. We anticipate hotter versions from BMW, potentially including a Competition Sport model that’s lighter and more powerful. The standard model’s 717 horsepower could also be increased, taking inspiration from the XM Label’s 737 hp electrified V8.