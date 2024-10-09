Volvo South Africa Sweetens the EV Deal with Charging, Insurance and Data Included

Volvo Car South Africa is making the switch to electric even more attractive with a limited-time offer packed with valuable benefits. Here’s what you get for buying a new Volvo electric car between now and the end of December 2024:

1 Year of Free Public Charging .

. 2 Years of Comprehensive Insurance .

. 3 Years of Complimentary In-Car Data.

“Volvo is already at the forefront of South Africa’s new-energy vehicle space and is responsible for much of the recent growth in the fully electric segment. This new offer is the latest illustration of our commitment to our customers which will provide the most value to their EV ownership experience,” said Markus Cromwell, Commercial Director at Volvo Car South Africa.

Currently, Volvo South Africa offers three electric vehicles; the EX30, XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge

The highly anticipated EX90, Volvo’s all-electric flagship SUV, is set to launch in South Africa in early 2025, with deliveries starting in the second quarter.