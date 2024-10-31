Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Prototype Demolished The Fastest Four-Door Lap Time Around The ‘Ring

Xiaomi unveiled the SU7 Ultra prototype in July, with a production version planned for next year. The company aims to be a top five automaker globally, and part of that plan is building the fastest four-door electric sedan to conquer the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Taking their first step, a stripped-down SU7 prototype ran the track in a staggering 6 minutes and 48.874 seconds which would give it a record if it were a production car. The official record attempt with the final model is expected in 2025.

Despite a hiccup during the lap (around the 4-minute and 10-second mark) where the accelerator pedal malfunctioned, the SU7 prototype still crushed the previous record of 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds set by the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. The production SU7 Ultra is expected to have the power to dethrone Porsche, boasting 1,527 horsepower (1,139 kW) from its tri-motor setup, a 0 to 100 km/h time of 1.97 seconds, and a top speed of 350 km/h (218 mph).

These are impressive numbers for a smartphone manufacturer’s first car, and the Xiaomi SU7 is making waves. Ford CEO Jim Farley has reportedly been testing one for months and is reluctant to return it. This highlights the growing competitiveness of Chinese automakers, with their sights set on dominating the legendary Nürburgring track.

Xiaomi confirmed that the second phase of its plan is to target production lap records next year. By which time you’ll probably remember the name.