A Bespoke Ferrari F80 Scale Model by Amalgam Costs R500,000

Ferrari unveiled the all-new F80, the successor to iconic supercars like the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari. Celebrating this futuristic era, Amalgam Collection is proud to announce the development of a stunning 1:8 scale model replica.

Amalgam’s meticulous craftsmanship takes centre stage. Each F80 model is hand-built by artisans using Ferrari’s original CAD data, ensuring unparalleled accuracy down to the millimetre. Finished in Rosso Supercar with a Rosso Ferrari and Nera interior, these intricate pieces boast precision-engineered parts like photo-etchings and CNC-machined components.

Development takes over 3,000 hours, with a further 300 dedicated to assembling each model. Scheduled for release in early 2025, these exquisite replicas will be available with each costing $19,900.

Should you wish to create a bespoke model to match your actual F80, then they will ask for a whopping $27,860 (approx. R490,000).