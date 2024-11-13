Brabus 1000 All Grey Gives Mercedes-AMG S63 986 HP

Brabus has decided to give the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance a new shade of grey with the aptly named Brabus 1000 All Grey. Forget subtlety, this super sedan is all about power and a striking, monochromatic exterior.

Brabus doesn’t just crank up the power with software tweaks. They ditch the stock 4.0-litre V8 for a bespoke 4.5-litre twin-turbocharged unit that integrates seamlessly with the AMG’s plug-in hybrid system. The result? A monstrous 986 hp (735 kW) and a staggering 1,620 Nm (1,200 lb-ft) of torque. This propels the 2.5-tonne limousine from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mind-bending 3.1 seconds. It then rockets to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 9.7 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph).

It also boasts a stainless steel exhaust system and Merc’s signature 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. While the car offers 32 km (20 miles) of pure electric range potential buyers are likely more interested in the explosive acceleration.

Aerodynamics are also a focus. Brabus equips the car with a carbon-fibre body kit that enhances downforce, improves airflow management, and delivers its signature aggressive look. Don’t miss the massive 22-inch Monoblock wheels that, you guessed it, are also finished in grey. A touch of colour comes from the red-glowing titanium/carbon exhaust tips. Finally, a new suspension lowers the ride height by 10mm for a more planted stance.

The interior, predictably, is an all-grey affair. However, Brabus throws in some carbon accents on the dashboard, centre console, and steering wheel to break up the monochrome monotony. The pedals and shift paddles are also carbon, while the quilted grey leather upholstery mirrors the exterior paint.

This particular Brabus 1000 All Grey costs more than double the price of the AMG S 63 E Performance it’s based on.