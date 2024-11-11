Ferrari Working On F40-Inspired Car

The legendary Ferrari F40, arguably one of the most coveted Ferraris ever made, might be getting a modern successor.

Citing “highly reliable sources,” Top Gear UK reports that Ferrari is working on an F40-inspired car. This new model would likely join the existing Icona series, paying homage to the F40 rather than a direct revival with the same nameplate.

While Lamborghini faced criticism for relying on the Countach name, Ferrari’s Icona cars take inspiration from their past glories. These include the SP1, SP2, and SP3, influenced by iconic models like the Ferrari 750 Monza, 250 Testarossa, 166MM, and 330 P4 Daytona racing car.

The included image showcases a potential modern take on the F40, courtesy of German design studio GDMW Design and artist Samir Sadikhov.

Given that the SP1 and SP2 are based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast, and the SP3 shares its architecture with the LaFerrari Aperta, the F40 tribute (possibly named SP4) could borrow underpinnings from the SF90 Stradale or Spider.

Like the F40, the SF90 boasts a mid-mounted twin-turbo V8. However, the SP4 would likely ditch the SF90’s hybrid system and its three electric motors, similar to its Icona predecessors. This would decrease total power from a combined 735 kW to 574 kW, although Ferrari engineers might tune the engine for a higher output.

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be Ferrari’s first F40-inspired creation. In 2018, they built the one-off SP38 based on the 488 GTB, echoing some F40 design elements.

While Top Gear seems confident in its sources, this isn’t the first whisper of an F40 reincarnation. In 2020, unconfirmed reports suggested Ferrari was close to unveiling the “SP42” – another rumoured one-off based on the F8 Tributo’s twin-turbo V8.

The original Ferrari F40, released in 1987 with a production run of 1,315 vehicles, is often considered the first modern-era supercar. Will its successor live up to the legend? Only time will tell.