Jaguar No Longer Selling New Cars In The UK Until 2026

British car enthusiasts looking for a brand-new Jaguar will be out of luck for a while. Jaguar has stopped selling new cars in the UK as they prepare for their electric vehicle (EV) future. This pause will last until their first next-generation model arrives in 2026.

The move comes after the end of UK production for the F-Pace, the last remaining Jaguar model for sale in the UK. This follows the earlier production closure of the XE, XF, and F-Type at Castle Bromwich, as well as the E-Pace and I-Pace assembled by Magna Steyr in Austria, which ended earlier this summer.

While these models are no longer available new in the UK, existing dealer stock can still be purchased. The F-Pace, I-Pace, and E-Pace are still being produced for other global markets.

This strategic shift precedes a major brand refresh for Jaguar, expected to be revealed later this year. Rumours point towards a 600 hp (447 kW) electric four-seater GT, similar to the Porsche Taycan. This will be followed by a Bentley Bentayga-style luxury SUV in 2026 and then a large luxury saloon. All three vehicles will be built on a new, bespoke platform called JEA.

Jaguar will undergo a “reset period” before these new models hit the road, as previously stated by managing director Rawdon Glover.

A statement sent to Autocar by Jaguar’s parent company JLR reads: “From November 2024, new Jaguar sales will come to an end ahead of our new brand reveal later this year and product launch in 2026. We have now ceased allocation of our current generation of Jaguar vehicles. We do have a selection of models available to acquire on an Approved Pre-Owned basis through our UK retail network.”

The F-Pace was a global success story for Jaguar, outselling the rest of their six-car lineup combined last year with 21,943 units sold. In the UK alone, approximately 67,000 F-Paces have found homes since its launch in 2016. The second-placed I-Pace only managed around 7,000 sales.

JLR boss Adrian Mardell previously commented on the decision to axe Jaguar’s current lineup, stating: “None of those are vehicles on which we made any money, so we are replacing them with new vehicles on newly designed architectures.”

This decision is likely easier to swallow considering the dominance of Land Rover models within JLR sales. The Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Land Rover Defender account for more than half of their total sales.