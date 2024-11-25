Jaguar XJS Restomod Revealed As The TWR Supercat

British firm Tom Walkinshaw Racing (TWR) joins the restomod scene with the stunning TWR Supercat, a modernized take on the iconic Jaguar XJS.

Following a sneak peek in April 2024, TWR has unveiled the Supercat’s luxurious interior and impressive specifications. Interestingly, the Supercat’s launch coincides with Jaguar’s shift to an electric future, making the V12-powered restomod a unique proposition for petrolheads.

The Supercat boasts a race-inspired exterior. Fenders flared by 182 mm create a supercar-worthy width of 1,975 mm. This isn’t just a body kit as Khyzyl Saleem completely redesigned the car using lightweight carbon fibre, adding aggressive aero and more intakes. Modern LED lights and TWR Forged Monobloc wheels complete the transformation.

Inside, the original 2+2 seating gives way to a driver-focused 2-seater layout with a larger luggage compartment, perfect for long-distance touring. Electric seats with carbon fibre backrests complement the leather-wrapped dashboard, door cards, and steering wheel. A digital instrument cluster and modern connectivity features add a touch of contemporary luxury. Aluminium switchgear, climate vents, and a bespoke gear knob provide a refined finishing touch.

True to the restomod philosophy, TWR has significantly boosted performance. The original 5.3-litre V12 is enlarged to 5.6 litres, and features dry sump lubrication, a new cylinder head, valve train, and billet cams, allowing it to rev to a thrilling 7,750 rpm. Most importantly, a supercharger unlocks a mighty 660 hp (492 kW) and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. Reinforced chassis, bespoke tubular steel subframes, adjustable suspension, and uprated carbon ceramic brakes ensure the Supercat can handle the additional power with confidence.

Fully programmable traction control, launch control, and five distinct driving modes complete the modernization of the driving experience. TWR promises the Supercat delivers both “exhilarating performance” on the track and “supreme comfort” on the road.

TWR plans to build only 88 units of the Supercat. Prices start at £225,000 (approx. R5m), excluding the cost of the donor Jaguar XJS.