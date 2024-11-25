Lotus Scraps EV-Only Future

Lotus surprised everyone at the 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show by unveiling a new plug-in hybrid technology called the Hyper Hybrid EV powertrain. This news comes despite previous announcements that the Emira would be their last gas-powered car.

The Hyper Hybrid system is still under development, but Lotus claims it will offer a massive driving range of 1,100 km (684 miles) by combining gasoline and battery power. Additionally, the electric portion of the powertrain will utilize a high-voltage 900-volt system, enabling rapid charging times with compatible DC fast chargers.

The gas engine acts as a generator to recharge the battery, which then powers the electric motors. This setup, known as a series hybrid, allows for what Lotus calls Ultra-Fast On-The-Drive Charging. CEO Feng Qingfeng elaborated that the gas engine can replenish the battery faster than it’s drained during regular driving.

This shift towards a hybrid option reflects the slower-than-anticipated growth in the EV market. It also allows Lotus to navigate potential tariff restrictions on their Chinese-built EVs, as some regions exempt plug-in hybrids.

Despite the Emira being intended as their final gasoline offering, Lotus joins other automakers in acknowledging the current market realities.