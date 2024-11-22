Manthey Racing Reveal Radical Kit For Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a formidable machine on the racetrack, but Manthey Racing has developed a comprehensive upgrade kit to push its performance even further.

For decades, Manthey Racing has specialized in transforming Porsches, particularly 911 GT models, into track-dominating beasts. This latest offering promises to be their fastest iteration of the GT3 RS yet. The kit boasts Porsche’s full backing, having been co-developed at the manufacturer’s Weissach development centre alongside Manthey engineers in Meuspath, Germany.

At £99,999 (approx. R2,2m), the Manthey Kit isn’t exactly budget-friendly, especially considering the base price of the 911 GT3 RS. However, the extensive upgrades aim to propel the car to the top of the Nurburgring lap time charts. With winter settling in, however, official lap times may have to wait until better weather conditions arrive.

“We tested it over several thousand kilometres on European racetracks and on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Our data promises a significant improvement in lap times compared to the standard 911 GT3 RS. So far, weather conditions have prevented us from achieving an official lap time on the Nordschleife. We want to make up for this at the next possible opportunity.” said Nicolas Raeder, Managing Director of Manthey Racing.

So, what exactly does this pricey sum buy you? For starters, a significant downforce boost exceeding one tonne (at 285 km/h) thanks to a redesigned front spoiler lip with carbon fibre elements, revised wheel arch Gurney flaps with dive planes, and a lightweight (25% lighter) carbon fibre rear window panel. The massive rear wing draws inspiration from the championship-winning 963 race car and works in conjunction with a wider rear diffuser and DRS for improved aerodynamics. Manthey’s signature aerodisc wheel covers are also present, further reducing drag.

The upgrades extend beyond exterior aerodynamics. The Manthey Kit incorporates semi-active coilover suspension with revised spring rates to handle the increased downforce. New wheel-acceleration sensors and shock absorbers with separate compression and rebound valves further enhance damper tuning.

For optimized track performance, the kit includes racing brake pads paired with steel-sheathed brake lines for a more direct pedal feel and faster response. Manthey assures consistent pad performance across a wide temperature range.

While the core powertrain remains untouched, the additional downforce from the Manthey Kit may limit the top speed.

For those seeking further visual customization, Manthey offers illuminated carbon fibre sill guards with their branding, puddle light projections with Manthey logos, a tow hook, and door and wheel decals.