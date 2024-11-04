McLaren P1 LM Engine Can Be Yours For R4 Million

Over a decade ago, McLaren launched the P1, the successor to the legendary F1. This hypercar had several limited-edition variants, including the P1 LM. This road-legal version of the P1 GTR boasted enhanced aerodynamics and a more powerful engine.

While finding a complete P1 LM might be impossible (only six were built), you can grab its heart via McLaren Chicago on eBay.

For a hefty $230,000 (or the best offer), you can own a refurbished twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre engine from a P1 LM. This powerhouse boasts a larger displacement than the standard P1’s 3.8-litre engine and packs a serious punch. Working in conjunction with an electric motor, it delivers a combined output of 1,000 hp (746 kW) and 1,044 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque.

The engine has been meticulously refurbished. The listing details new liners, pistons, a long-stroke crank, and updated ignition coils. Additionally, the dealer has serviced the turbochargers, ensuring optimal performance.

Developed by Lanzante Motorsport, the P1 LM borrowed the GTR’s aerodynamic package with some tweaks to the rear wing, front splitter, and dive planes. It also managed to shed some weight compared to the GTR, making it a true performance champion.

With its extreme rarity, owning this engine is the first step towards building your very own P1 LM or some other wild creation.