Mercedes-AMG Electric Super-SUV On The Way

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed they’re developing a high-performance electric SUV built on their dedicated EV platform, AMG.EA.

This new model, a rival for the Lotus Eletre, Porsche Cayenne Electric, and BMW XM, is being designed entirely by AMG rather than adapting an existing Mercedes model like the EQS SUV.

Following the launch of the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, this electric super-SUV is expected to arrive in 2026.

The AMG.EA platform is an evolution of Mercedes’ mainstream MB.EA platform, featuring advanced electric motors from Yasa in Oxfordshire. These lightweight (24kg) axial-flux units deliver up to 480 hp (358 kW) and 600 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. With the capability to support two motors on each axle, the platform can handle over 1,000 hp (746 kW).

Additionally, the platform utilizes an 800-volt electrical system and an AMG-specific battery with a silicon anode.

This electric super-SUV will succeed the current Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 but with a larger and more luxurious presence. AMG insiders suggest a size similar to the 2022 Vision AMG concept which is roughly 5.1 meters long with a wheelbase exceeding 3.0 meters.