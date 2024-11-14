Pagani Zonda 760 LM Roadster Hoping To Fetch Over R220 Million At Auction

The legendary Pagani Zonda, launched in 1999, quickly achieved iconic status. Despite a lengthy production run, only 140 Zondas were ever built, making used examples highly sought-after.

Now, a truly unique Zonda has emerged at RM Sotheby’s and they are hoping to fetch some extraordinary figures when it crosses the auction block.

This 2014 Pagani Zonda 760 LM Roadster is an incredibly late iteration, coinciding with the Huayra’s production. This is evident in the Huayra-derived mirrors.

Pagani enthusiasts will recognize the 760 series as heavily modified earlier Zondas. This particular car started as a Zonda S but incorporates elements from various other variants, including the Cinque and Tricolore.

Further differentiating the LM Roadster are unique features like the massive rear spoiler and the headlamps enclosed behind glass – a design cue inspired by Le Mans prototypes, likely the source of the “LM” designation.

The “760” signifies the horsepower output. The 7.3-litre Mercedes V12 pumps out a potent 760 hp, a significant leap from the standard Zonda S’s 555 hp. The redline sits at a thrilling 7,500 rpm.

For a 2014 one-off hypercar, the odometer reading of 28,505 kilometres suggests this Zonda wasn’t simply a garage ornament. The owner enjoyed spirited European rallies with this machine.

While the final price remains a mystery, RM Sotheby’s has sky-high expectations with an estimated value exceeding $12 million. The auction house states “This LM Roadster is one of the highest specification Zondas in the world. It will be unlikely that another of this outstanding quality will reach the market again soon.”

That’s a hefty price tag, even for a car that isn’t a classic Ferrari. The true worth will be revealed on December 1st in Dubai.