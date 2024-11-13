Porsche Taycan Range Wraps Up With New 4 and More Potent GTS

Porsche unveiled a mid-cycle refresh for its Taycan in February, introducing it for the 2025 model year. However, the updates have continued with the reveal of the 2025 Taycan GTS and the all-new 2025 Taycan 4. These join the 2025 Taycan Turbo GT flagship launched earlier this year.

The 2025 Taycan family benefits from increased range, more power for many models, faster charging, and revised styling. New colour and trim options, including a striking Purple Sky Metallic, are also available.

The Taycan GTS sees a significant power bump. Peak output from the standard dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain jumps to 690 hp (515 kW) with Launch Control, compared to 590 hp (440 kW) in the previous model. A new push-to-pass function included in the standard Sport Chrono package provides an additional power boost for 10 seconds.

This increase comes courtesy of a more powerful rear motor, a modified pulse inverter with optimized software, and improved cooling. Charging speeds have also been improved, reaching up to 320 kW on a DC fast charger, up from 270 kW previously. The maximum regeneration capacity during braking has also increased to 400 kW.

The GTS delivers exhilarating performance with a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 3.3 seconds, a 0.4-second improvement over the outgoing model. Porsche has even equipped the GTS with the sportier sound of the Turbo S, further emphasizing its performance character.

The GTS comes standard with the Taycan’s Performance Battery Plus. While range estimates haven’t been announced for the GTS or the new Taycan 4, both models offer the larger battery as an option.

Slotting in above the rear-wheel-drive base Taycan, the new Taycan 4 features a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain delivering a maximum of 402 hp (300 kW) with the standard Performance Battery and 429 hp (320 kW) with the available Performance Battery Plus. The 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint takes a brisk 4.6 seconds, 0.2 seconds quicker than its rear-wheel-drive sibling.

Despite being an entry-level model, the Taycan 4 comes well-equipped with standard features like 19-inch wheels, matrix LED headlights, Porsche Traction Management, Porsche Adaptive Air Suspension, and Porsche Active Suspension Management.

Order books for both the Taycan GTS and Taycan 4 are now open, with first deliveries expected early next year. Pricing starts at R,3,006,000 for the Taycan 4 and R,3,938,000 for the GTS. These prices include a 3-year Driveplan.

